ATP Finals: Alcaraz advances to semis after de Minaur's victory

Turin, Nov 13 World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has qualified for the semifinals at the ATP Finals following Alex de Minaur’s 7-6(3), 6-3 victory against Taylor Fritz on Thursday afternoon. With Alcaraz winning two matches, Fritz's defeat clears his path to the last-four stage.

The Spaniard won his opening two matches at this year’s prestigious year-end event and will top the Jimmy Connors Group if he defeats Lorenzo Musetti later on Thursday, with de Minaur advancing in second place. If Alcaraz loses to Musetti, he will finish second behind the Italian.

Alcaraz will also be playing for ATP Year-End No. 1 honours when he walks onto court in the Inalpi Arena. If the Spaniard captures a tour-leading 70th victory of the season, he will end the year as World No. 1 and subsequently end Jannik Sinner’s challenge.

If Alcaraz loses to Musetti tonight, he would face Sinner in the semi-finals. If Sinner defeats Alcaraz and then goes on to win the title as the undefeated champion, he would end the year as World No. 1

Alcaraz is making his third appearance at the Nitto ATP Finals, with his previous best result a semi-final run in 2023. The 22-year-old has lifted eight trophies in 2025, including majors at Roland Garros and the US Open. He has won ATP Masters 1000 titles in Monte Carlo, Rome, and Cincinnati.

The Australian achieved his part of the bargain and will now need World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz to beat Musetti to ensure he secures a semifinal spot.

In an impressive, attacking display, de Minaur dominated against a nervy Fritz to end the round-robin stage holding a 1-2 record. If Alcaraz, who has now qualified, beats Musetti later on Thursday, de Minaur will join the Spaniard in the semifinals. Musetti will qualify for the last-four stage with a victory against Alcaraz. Last year’s finalist, Fritz, also went 1-2 in the round-robin phase but is out.

