Aus Open: Alcaraz dominates Shevchenko to win opening round

Melbourne, Jan 13 Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 US Open champion, began his Australian Open 2025 campaign with an emphatic 6-1, 7-5, 6-1 victory over Alexander Shevchenko at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

Having already captured titles at the US Open, French Open and Wimbledon, Alcaraz’s arrival in Australia comes with high stakes. Victory at the Australian Open would not only cement his status among the sport’s greats but also establish him as the youngest player ever to achieve the career Grand Slam - a feat even legends like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic had to wait years to accomplish.

Sharing his half of the draw are Novak Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion, and Alexander Zverev, who has regained his formidable form.

Facing Alexander Shevchenko in the opening round, Alcaraz wasted no time setting the tone. The Spaniard’s blend of raw power, dazzling agility, and tactical acumen overwhelmed his Russian opponent from the start.

In the first set, Alcaraz displayed his signature aggressive baseline game, hitting 12 winners to just 3 unforced errors.

His dominance was such that Shevchenko struggled to hold serve, with Alcaraz converting 3 of 4 break points to take the set 6-1 in just 28 minutes.

The second set, however, offered a glimpse of Shevchenko’s resilience. The Russian raised his level, serving with more precision and challenged Alcaraz in longer rallies. Despite the resistance, the Spaniard held firm, breaking Shevchenko late in the set to edge it 7-5.

With momentum fully on his side, Alcaraz shifted into high gear in the third set. He broke Shevchenko twice in quick succession, unleashing a barrage of forehand winners and deft volleys to race to a 6-1 finish.

Alcaraz’s next opponent, Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, presents an intriguing challenge. Known for his defensive skills, speed and ability to counterpunch effectively, Nishioka is a player who thrives on frustrating more aggressive opponents. Alcaraz, however, will look to dictate play, leveraging his power and court coverage to break down Nishioka’s defenses.

“Nishioka is a tough player; he doesn’t give you anything for free,” Alcaraz acknowledged. “I’ll need to stay focused and aggressive.”

