Aus Open: Djokovic sails into second round with comeback win over Basavareddy

Melbourne, Jan 13 The record 10-time champion Novak Djokovic rallied past American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to seal his second-round spot at the Australian Open for the 18th consecutive year.

This was Djokovic's first win under the watchful eye of newly appointed coach Andy Murray. At times, the Serb frequently glanced at the lively Murray in his coaching box, seeking an additional boost of energy.

In November last year, the Serbian, who was previously guided by Grand Slam champions Boris Becker and Goran Ivanisevic, announced three-time Grand Slam winner and long-time rival and friend Murray as his coach.

“It’s all business now for us, I’m thrilled to have him in my corner. It was a little bit of a strange experience to have him courtside in my box... We played against each other for over 20 years, and it’s great to have him on the same side of the net," Djokovic said of Murray.

"He gave me some great advice mid-match. It’s really good we have the opportunity to exchange some feedback and get our coaches to tell us what they see. It’s been a great experience (with Murray), hopefully we don’t stop here," he added.

Basavareddy moved freely on the court to outlast the former World No. 1 in many of the longer exchanges.

"He was the better player for a set and a half; he deserved every bit of applause that he got. It was a great performance. These kinds of match-ups are always tricky [and] dangerous. He has nothing to lose in his first match at a Grand Slam. He pleasantly surprised me with all of his shots until the very end, so I wish him all the best for the future," Djokovic said of Basavareddy.

Djokovic, who is seeking his 11th title in Melbourne, will next continue his quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title against qualifier Jaime Faria, who earlier breezed past Pavel Kotov 6-1, 6-1, 7-5.

A triumph in Melbourne would also secure Djokovic's status as the third man to reach 100 tour-level titles after Jimmy Connors (109) and Swiss legend Roger Federer (103).

