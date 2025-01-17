Aus Open: Sabalenka fends off Tauson challenge to reach round of 16

Melbourne, Jan 17 World No.1 and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka fended off 42nd-ranked Clara Tauson of Denmark 7-6 (5), 6-4 in their third-round match on Rod Laver Arena to enter the round of 16 at the Australian Open on Friday.

Sabalenka was down 5-3 in the opening set before the Belarusian battled past former Junior World No. 1 Tauson in 2 hours and 6 minutes, becoming the first woman to make the Australian Open Round of 16 for five straight years since Simona Halep did it from 2018 through 2022.

Moreover, Sabalenka recorded her 17th straight match win at the Australian Open, the most by any woman at this event since Victoria Azarenka won 18 straight in Melbourne between 2012 and 2014.

Tauson initially took control, breaking to lead 5-3 and serving for the first set. However, Sabalenka fought back and earned four set points on Tauson’s serve at 6-5.

In the tiebreak, Tauson fought back from 4-1 down to lead 5-4, but Sabalenka responded with a stunning backhand return winner to set up a fifth set point at 6-5. A final forehand winner from the World No. 1 sealed a hard-fought set in 63 minutes.

Sabalenka seized control in the second set, overcoming a 13-minute service game to break for a 5-4 lead. Serving for the match, she faced two break points but managed to escape the pressure. She then sealed the victory with a backhand winner.

Sabalenka can still retain her World No. 1 ranking after the Australian Open, but she needs to reach at least the semifinals to have a chance of holding onto that position following this event. Either she or Iga Swiatek will be No. 1 coming out of Melbourne.

