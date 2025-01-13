Aus Open: Sinner survives early test to begin title defense

Melbourne, Jan 13 World No. 1 Jannik Sinner emerged victorious 7-6(2), 7-6(5), 6-1 against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry at Rod Laver Arena to book his place in the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.

The Italian, back at the site of his maiden Grand Slam triumph, admitted the match could have gone either way in the early stages. "I think today was a very close one because the first sets, they can go both ways," Sinner said. "In the third set, when I broke him the first time, that gave me a little bit of room to breathe. He is an incredible player, huge potential, so I'm happy how I handled the very tough situation in the first couple of sets and happy to be in the next round."

Jarry, ranked No. 36 in the ATP Rankings, was a formidable first-round opponent. Buoyed by a lively contingent of Chilean supporters, he pressed Sinner early, generating two break points in the opening set.

However, Sinner’s composure in high-pressure moments defined the match. He dominated the first-set tie-break 7-2 with precise and controlled play, quelling Jarry’s aggressive shot-making.

The second set followed a similar script. Jarry remained a threat, dictating play with 40 winners throughout the match, but Sinner’s consistency and mental fortitude shone. Despite missing two set points on serve in the second-set tie-break, Sinner held his nerve to claim the set, baiting an error from Jarry with a steady return game to clinch the tie-break 7-5.

With the momentum firmly on his side, Sinner elevated his game in the third set. A break in the opening game set the tone, and he quickly raced to a 2-0 lead. From there, he was untouchable, converting his fourth break point of the match to leave Jarry with no route back. Sinner closed out the match in style, completing the set 6-1 and advancing to the second round.

Reflecting on his return to Melbourne Park, Sinner expressed gratitude for the home-like atmosphere provided by the crowd. "The crowd and the fans, they give me so much support, and it's very nice to be back here," he said. "Obviously, I also like the hard courts here. But let's see, every year is different, every day is different... We'll try to improve obviously, I have a couple of things that I can surely do better, but first official match of the year for me, so I'm very happy."

Despite the high stakes of defending 2,000 ATP Rankings points as the reigning champion, Sinner’s position at No. 1 is secure for now. He maintains a 2,995-point lead over No. 2 Alexander Zverev, who also advanced to the second round.

Sinner will face either Japan’s Taro Daniel or Australian wild card Tristan Schoolkate in the second round.

