Australia coach says 'conversations' happening on Smith's Test opening role

New Delhi, Sep 10 Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said the conversations are underway on Steve Smith's Test batting position ahead of the five-match Test series against India starting on November 22.

Smith, who was promoted to open the innings with Usman Khawaja after David Warner's retirement earlier this year, has had mixed outings. Smith has averaged 28.50 in four Tests, contrary to his overall average of 56.97. The right-handed batter has been the backbone of Australia's batting line-up for more than a decade but the dismal run at the top of the order is a worrying sign for the team.

“That's the question on everyone's lips, isn't it? Whilst we've got an eye to it, we haven't made any firm decisions around that one. There’s plenty of speculation around that. But in the background, I'd be lying if I said the conversation wasn't happening,” McDonald told SEN.

“There are conversations around a lot of what ifs in terms of that Test summer that is to come. We'll unveil everything, and we'll let Greg Shipperd (NSW coach) know what our plans are and then we'll see what he does with his New South Wales side should Steve Smith play Shield cricket," he added.

McDonald added that Test captain Pat Cummins will also be part of the management group to decide on Smith's batting position before the start of the series.

“What am I willing to share? Not a lot at this stage. All I can say is the conversation's happening. Clearly, Patty Cummins as the captain is a big part of that, he’s rehabbing at the moment, he’s not over here (in the UK)," he said.

“We've already had some chats in Sydney initially around what we're thinking for the summer, and that goes right down to depth bowling and what it looks like, all those hypotheticals and what ifs that we always go through.

“Clearly, if we make a shift with Steve Smith, then someone else will have to go to the top. We've seen Cameron Green be really successful at number four as well. So that sort of adds layers to the decision-making. But nothing is firm and fixed on at the moment," McDonald added.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played in Perth from November 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor