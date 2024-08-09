Australia include Indian-origin spinner Ramkumar for Men’s U19 tour of India

New Delhi, Aug 9 Australia have included Vishwa Ramkumar, a leg-spinner of Indian origin, in its 16-member Men’s Under-19 squad for the multi-format tour of India taking place in September. The tour includes three 50-over matches and two four-day games, marking the start of a new Men’s U19 World Cup cycle for Australia.

Australia had an undefeated run to win the 2024 ICC Men’s Under 19 World Cup in South Africa, where they defeated India by 79 runs in the final at Benoni earlier this year. Ramkumar represents Victoria in age-group cricket and is associated with Dandenong Cricket Club.

Aidan O’Connor and Ollie Peake – members of this year’s U19 World Cup winning side, have been picked for the India tour due to them still being eligible for selection. Playing as a 17-year-old, Peake took Australia to victory in the U19 World Cup with a valuable 49 in the semi-final and followed it up by hitting an unbeaten 46 off 43 balls in the final.

"It is exciting to commence a new World Cup cycle and provide the next generation of emerging talent with the opportunity to represent Australia at international level. The upcoming India tour will give a new squad of players the chance to play a multi-format series and challenge them to adapt to different conditions outside of Australia.

"Ensuring our pathway programs are strong is a major priority for Australian Cricket we’re committed to increasing opportunities for our most talented emerging players at both a domestic and international level," said Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia Head of National Development.

The Australia U19 squad for the tour of India was selected by the Youth Selection Panel in collaboration with State Talent Managers, with Cricket Australia (CA) saying the final schedule for the tour and broadcast details to be confirmed shortly.

Australian U19 Men’s Squad: Thomas Brown, Simon Budge, Zac Curtain, Riley Kingsell, Alex Lee-Young, Steven Hogan, Lincoln Hobbs, Harry Hoekstra, Christian Howe, Aidan O’Connor, Ollie Patterson, Ollie Peake, Vishwa Ramkumar, Lachlan Ranaldo, Hayden Schiller and Addison Sheriff.

