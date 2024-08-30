Australia name squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Sydney, Aug 30 Australia announced a 24-player squad for the Socceroos' third round qualifying games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

Coach Graham Arnold named an extended squad for September's World Cup qualifiers against Bahrain and Indonesia, with several key players returning from injury for the national team.

The matches against Bahrain on the Gold Coast on September 5 and Indonesia in Jakarta on September 10 will be the first for the Socceroos in the third round of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Craig Goodwin returns from a rib injury that had ruled him out of wins against Bangladesh and Palestine in June, with the 32-year-old Al Wehda winger having scored twice and provided an assist in the first two games of the Saudi Pro League season.

Captain and first-choice goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who signed for Italian side Roma in July, returned to the squad after having been rested in June. Defender Lewis Miller and midfielder Aiden O'Neill - both based in Europe - have been selected after also missing June's fixtures due to injury.

Rising star Nestory Irankunda, 18, has overcome an injury sustained in midweek training with Bayern Munich to be included in the squad.

Arnold said in a statement that it was extremely important for the Socceroos to start the third round qualifying stage strongly.

"Two positive results to open round three not only builds belief within the group but gives us great momentum as we move into what will be three consecutive windows," he said.

"We've got a great mix of players who've been through this phase of qualification before and can lead the way for some of the younger members of our squad, their experience will play an important role throughout this journey."

In addition to Bahrain and Indonesia, the Socceroos have been drawn against China, Japan and Saudi Arabia in Group C of AFC third round qualifying.

The top two teams in the group will qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup, while the third and fourth-ranked teams will progress to a fourth round of qualifying.

Australia are aiming to qualify for a sixth consecutive World Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor