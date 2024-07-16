Australia's new T20I addition Connolly 'couldn't believe' his call-up

New Delhi, June 16 Australia will tour the United Kingdom in September for a white-ball series against Scotland and England as chief selector George Bailey named a 15-man squad led by Mitchell Marsh on Monday. The 16-year-old Cooper Connolly made the headlines after getting his maiden call-up for the T20I matches on the tour.

The vibrant cheers of over 50,000 fans at Optus Stadium during the Big Bash League (BBL) final 2023 is a memory etched in the minds of cricket enthusiasts. However, for Connolly, his belief and journey to that moment began three years earlier, in the quieter and less glamorous setting of Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa. This venue, situated about 20 kilometers east of Johannesburg, witnessed a pivotal moment in the career of the young left-hander from Perth.

The crowd barely reached three figures that day, a stark contrast to the massive audience at the BBL final. Yet, for the then 16-year-old Connolly, the stakes were just as high. Thrust onto the world stage due to Jake Fraser-McGurk's unfortunate exit from the tournament after a monkey scratch incident, Connolly seized his opportunity.

In the final game of the 2020 men's Under-19 World Cup, he scored a 47-ball half-century against the West Indies. This performance was a precursor to his knack for delivering under pressure, a trait that would define his career in the years to come.

In the subsequent four years, Connolly's skill would be instrumental in leading the Perth Scorchers to a record fifth men's Big Bash title and securing three consecutive Sheffield Shield victories for Western Australia. His journey from a promising teenager to a key player on the big stage culminated in his recent selection for Australia's T20 squad for the upcoming tour of the UK, marking his maiden international call-up.

The call from national selector Tony Dodemaide was a "surreal moment" for Connolly. "I couldn't sit still, I was walking around the for about 10-15 minutes, it was such a surreal moment," Connolly told cricket.com.au.

Despite his success with the Scorchers and WA, Connolly admits that he is venturing into uncharted territory. "I've never experienced this level (international cricket), so it'll be nice to learn from some of the guys going, some quality players including the likes of Travis Head," he said.

"I'll get (over) there, get learning and hopefully, if I get my opportunity, I'll make the most of it."

With limited top-level experience, having played only 15 games since his BBL debut in January last year, Connolly's adaptability stood out. His exposure to different conditions, including captaining Australia at the 2022 U19 World Cup in the West Indies and touring India, added to his credentials.

Connolly's ability to perform under pressure was evident in the BBL 12 final against Brisbane Heat, where he scored a crucial 25 not out from 11 balls, swinging the match in the Scorchers' favour. This knack for delivering in critical moments earned him a reputation as a reliable middle-order finisher, a role previously held by seasoned players like Matty Wade and Marcus Stoinis.

As he prepares for the UK tour, Connolly remains grounded and focused on his growth. At just 20, he recognises that he is far from a finished product. "I'm trying to take every opportunity because I want to allow myself the best opportunity to represent my country in any position that's required," he said. Despite his desire to open the batting, he acknowledges the learning curve and aims to excel in the middle-order role where he has already shown promise.

"I found my way a little bit towards the back end of the Big Bash last season at six and worked out how to play that role a bit better. I still want to open the batting, it's quite a good spot to be.

"It's just going to take some time and it was something new to me, I haven't had that much exposure or experience with it so over time I'll hopefully get better and maybe get some opportunities in coming years."

Reflecting on his journey, Connolly often recalls the day in Benoni in February 2020, a defining moment that sparked his rapid rise. His performance in that tournament as a 16-year-old was a significant confidence booster, laying the foundation for his future endeavours.

"That tournament doesn't feel long ago at all," he said. "I made (64 off 53 balls) at 16 years of age which was a real confidence booster for myself, I thought I could potentially make it to the next level.

"It was strange circumstances that I got the opportunity and I just tried to make the most of it as much as I could. It's always nice to have in the back of your mind but then again I was 16 at the first one and 18 at the last one, there's so much growth that has happened between then and now.

"And I feel like there's so much more growth I can give to my cricketing ability and hopefully I can show some of my talent if that opportunity presents (in the UK).

"It's pretty surreal to be saying that I could be standing shoulder-to-shoulder with some of these guys, it won't feel real for the first bit but hopefully I can settle in … have some fun and see what happens."

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor