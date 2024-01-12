Avani edged to the second place at Australian Master of Amateurs golf

Melbourne, Jan 12 Avani Prashanth was edged into second place despite a fine round of 3-under 70 at the Australian Master of Amateurs Championships. She was one shot behind Rianne Mikhaela Malixi of the Philippines.

Avani (70) finished with a total of 6-under and Malixi, 16, shot 4-under 69 to grab the title. Avani had rounds of 71-68-77-70 for a 6-under 286 at the Par-73 while Malixi with 70-72-74-69 for a total of 7-under 285. Malixi was consistent through the week and deservingly won the title.

Japan’s Nika Ito, the first and second round leader, was third with 68-70-78-71 at 5-under 287, and the third-round leader, Australia’s Lion Higo was fourth with cards of 71-71-70-76.

Avani said, “Well, I think it was a good week. I can’t complain too much. But I didn’t have the best day in the third round which I think caused the issue. but there’s always next week.”

In 2023 Avani won at Queen Sirikit Cup, where Malixi was third. Avani also won the Ahlsell Final for professionals on the Ladies European Tour Access Series and was fourth in the individual section at the World Amateur Team Championships in Abu Dhabi. She was also in Top-10 at LET’s pro events, the Magical Kenya Ladies Open and the Hero Women’s Indian Open.

The other Indian participant in women’s section Heena Kang missed the 54-hole cut, as did Rohit Narwal and Sandeep Yadav. Avani and the other three Indians selected by the Indian Golf Union, are also due to play in another major amateur event, the ⁠Australian Amateur at the Yarra Yarra Golf Club and Keysbrough Golf Club from January 16 to 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor