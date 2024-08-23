Avani Lekhara congratulates Manu Bhaker 'for breaking barriers' at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], August 23 : After pistol shooter Manu Bhaker stole the spotlight with her unprecedented two-bronze medal haul at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024, all attention will now turn towards Avani Lekhara, who scripted history at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. Both Manu and Avani had made their Olympics debut in the Japanese capital.

Shooter Avani became the first Indian woman to clinch a pair of medals at a single Paralympics when she won the 10m air rifle gold and the 50m rifle three-position bronze in the SH1 category at the Tokyo Games. This category is for rifle shooters with lower limb impairment e.g. amputations or paraplegia with the ability to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position.

Mutual admiration and respect are the hallmarks of top sportspersons and Avani is delighted that the 24-year-old Manu Bhaker alone contributed two of India's six medals at Paris 2024. In an exclusive conversation with SAI Media, Avani said: "First of all I feel proud that we are both shooters. When I won two medals in Tokyo, it was a new awakening for women in sports in India... a barrier was broken. Manu did the same and going forward, I wish more such barriers are broken."

Avani is "more confident" going into the Paris Paralympics with the post-Tokyo phase helping in attaining more maturity and personal growth. The 22-year-old shooter is supported by the Union Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). "TOPS has always been very supportive in terms of training and procurement of equipment, coaching and exposure. They are always a call away," said Avani.

Avani's composure is a tell-tale sign of a maturing athlete.

"It's not about money or fame, the greatest takeaway in the post-Tokyo phase has been how my self-confidence has improved. From a shy introvert girl due to a disability to what I am today is a lot of change has happened for sure. Communication with various types of people have been personally enriching but the recognition and support that I am getting is the real success for me," said Avani.

While Avani keeps her focus on the three shooting events that she will participate in the upcoming Paralympics in Paris from August 28 to September 8, the Jaipur-based shooter, who was rendered a complete paraplegic after a car accident when she was 12, continues her dream to become a judge one day. Avani has just completed her graduation (BA LLB) and plans to go for her Masters before she takes the final plunge into law by entering competitive examinations.

For now, of course, Avani is backing her training to win more laurels for India and open new frontiers for para sports. "It's much better now but we still need more awareness and visibility," she says.

India are sending their largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes to the Paris Paralympics. They will compete in 12 sports including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and taekwondo.

