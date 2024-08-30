Avani Lekhara strikes gold again at Paris Paralympics, family, former coach celebrate her triumph

New Delhi [India], August 30 : Indian Paralympian shooter Avani Lekhara has once again made the nation proud by clinching a gold medal in the Women's 10m air rifle event at the Paris Paralympics 2024. This remarkable achievement adds to her growing legacy as one of India's finest para-athletes, following her gold medal victory at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Her father, Praveen Lekhara, expressed his immense pride and joy over her latest accomplishment.

Speaking about Avani's journey, he highlighted her unwavering commitment and exceptional talent.

"She is an outstanding player. Her shooting skills are excellent, and she worked very hard and was dedicated to winning the medal. I am hopeful that she will continue to bring more medals home for India," he said.

Avani's success is a testament to her resilience and determination, qualities that have been evident throughout her career.

Despite facing significant challenges, she has consistently pushed the boundaries, making her one of the most celebrated para athletes in Indian sports history.

Her former coach, Chandrashekhar, also shared his congratulations, acknowledging the significance of her back-to-back gold medal victories on the global stage.

"I congratulate Avani, her family, and the entire nation. She is an extraordinary talent. She has consecutively won two gold medals for the nation. I am hopeful that she will be winning more medals for the country," he remarked.

India started off the Paris Paralympics on a marvellous note after bagging two medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. From the start of the final, the two Indians were in the top three places, eying for the gold.

However, it was Avani who secured the top spot in the women's 10m air rifle final event.

Lekhara dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best.

South Korea's Yunri Lee won the silver medal after finishing in second place with a points of 246.8.

Meanwhile, India's Mona bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7 and ended in third place.

