Avani lies fifth despite a hot start at Australian Master of Amateurs

Melbourne, Jan 9 Avani Prashanth seemed to have recovered superbly from a starting bogey with seven birdies over the next 11 holes in the first round of the Australian Master of Amateurs at the Southern Golf Club in Melbourne.

At 6-under through 12 she looked set for a great score, but she then dropped a double bogey and two other bogeys in the last five holes.

Avani, ranked 50th in the world and one of the top-ranked players in the field, finished with 2-under 71 at the Par-73 course and was lying tied fifth, while the lead was held by Nika Ito of Japan, who carded 5-under 68.

Avani opened with a bogey but then birdied the second, fourth and seventh holes. She then had four birdies in a row from ninth to 12th to move a sensational 6-under with six holes to go. She dropped four shots between the 14th and the 18th and ended up with 2-under 71.

Three players Sarah (Seryeong) Cho, Ng Jing Xuen and Rianne Malixi were tied for second at 3-under 70 and Avani alongside Ashley Chow, Hannah Reeves, Eunseo Choi and Lion Higo was tied fifth.

The scores were not too happy for the other Indians as Heena Kang shot 10-over 83 and was Tied-61st.

Among the men, Rohit Narwal shot 4-over 76 at T-79 at the Par-72 course, while Sandeep Yadav was 12-over 84 and 95th.

Max Morning, Zackary Swanwick and SI Ngai were tied for the lead among men at 5-under 67 each.

