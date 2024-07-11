Avesh, Washington, Gill, and Rinku in awe of Ravi Bishnoi’s spectacular catch in third T20I

New Delhi, July 11 In India’s 23-run win over Zimbabwe to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series, Ravi Bishnoi’s screamer of a catch to dismiss Zimbabwe top-order batter Brian Bennett dominated the post-game talk, with his team-mates Avesh Khan, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh left in awe of his superb effort.

In chasing 183, Bennett went for a cut off Avesh, but Bishnoi timed his jump well to complete a stunning catch, with both hands, at backward point in the fourth over. After the wonderful catch was completed, Bishnoi was mobbed by his elated teammates, congratulating him on producing a moment that will be talked about for a long time.

"When he took the catch, I don't think he got the reaction time. We also in the field did not get the reaction time. We ourselves were shocked at how he took that catch. He is a very good fielder and works a lot on his fielding. The catch that he took, the scoreboard will show that it was taken by me, but it should be credited to his account," said Avesh in a video posted on bcci.tv.

Washington, who took 3-15 with his off-spin bowling, described how he had the best view for seeing Bishnoi’s catch. "First of all, it was a great opportunity for me to stand at mid-on and have a clear view of whatever happened throughout the catch and that particular ball. It went at rocket speed and Bishnoi, that rocket speed was there."

Rinku added that he wasn’t surprised over Bishnoi pulling that kind of catch. "It was an outstanding catch. It's not that he has taken such a catch for the first time. He has taken several outstanding catches in international cricket and IPL."

A pleased Gill, the Indian skipper on this tour of Zimbabwe, said, "First of all, very happy with the team's win to go 2-1 up in the series and the catch that Bishi took was absolutely remarkable.”

“It was truly delightful to watch. Cricket is definitely a team sport and it's more so a team sport when you're fielding. So, it's very important to have fun when you are fielding. If you are having fun, then you are always in the game."

In a conversation with Avesh, Bishnoi described what was his approach before taking that catch.

"Yes, it felt very good. We have been talking about fielding for the last two or three days, and how to improve my fielding even more. It's not a new normal for me to take the catch off Avesh's bowling. As long as we don't make that effort to take the catch, we won't know if it is near or far. So, I push myself to be as close to the catch as possible."

