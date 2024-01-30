Avinash Sable, Parul Choudhary to head to US for multiple foreign training proposals

New Delhi [India], January 30 : As the Paris Olympics looms closer, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in their latest meeting approved requests of multiple athletes to train abroad, with Asian Games medalists Avinash Sable and Parul Choudhary heading to Colorado, USA; wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor training in Japan and USA respectively and upcoming Table Tennis player Payas Jain heading to Osaka, Japan.

While National Record Holders Avinash and Parul will be training in the high altitude centre of Colorado Springs, under coach Scott Simmons, wrestler Sarita Mor will head to the United States Olympic/Paralympic Training Centre (USOPTC), which is a training base of several eminent wrestlers including few Olympic Games medallist.

Meanwhile, wrestler Anshu Malik will head to Kanagawa, Japan to train at Yokohama's Nippon Sports Science University (NSSU) which is known for producing many of Japan's top wrestlers and upcoming paddler Payas Jain will head to Osaka, Japan to train under Coach Qiu Jian.

MYAS under it's Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will be funding the Athletes, their coaches and physiotherapists Air fare, boarding/lodging costs among other expenditures.

Besides international training, MOC also approved proposals of Indian Para-Archers Sheetal Devi, Sarita and Rakesh Kumar's request for Archery equipment including compound bows, arrows, sight scales among other equipment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor