Ayush Shetty clinches US Open title; Tanvi Sharma makes history with final finish

Iowa [US], June 30 : India's second-highest ranked Men's Singles player Ayush Shetty secured his first BWF World Tour title with a dominant win at the US Open 2025, defeating third seed Brian Yang of Canada 21-18, 21-13 in the men's singles final on Sunday.

In women's singles, 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma delivered one of the standout stories of the tournament, reaching the final with a string of fearless performances, with victories over World Ranks 23, 40, 50, and 58 en route, according to a release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

The 20-year-old rising star from Karnataka, Ayush, became the first Indian to win a World Tour title this season. The victory capped off a stellar week for Shetty, who also stunned World No. 6 and top seed Chou Tien-Chen in the semifinals to underline his potential on the big stage.

Though she fell to top seed Beiwen Zhang of the USA in three games (21-11, 16-21, 21-10), Tanvi etched her name in the record books as the youngest Indian ever to reach a BWF World Tour final.

The teenager, ranked World No. 66 and a member of India's Asian Team Championship-winning squad, showcased her readiness for the senior circuit with poise, variety, and attacking flair.

Scores - Finals

Men's Singles

Ayush Shetty (4) defeated Brian Yang (CAN) (3) 21-18, 21-13

Women's Singles

Tanvi Sharma beaten by Beiwen Zhang (USA) (1) 11-21, 21-16, 10-21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor