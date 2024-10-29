Babar Azam has to achieve a lot more in Test cricket: Ramiz Raja

New Delhi, Oct 29 Former Pakistan cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja feels that star batter Babar Azam has yet to achieve his best in the Test format. Babar was rested for the last two Tests against England after his poor form. Pakistan won both the matches and secured the series 2-1, the first under Shan Masood's rein.

In 55 Tests, Babar has scored 3,997 runs at an average of 43.92. However, he had not scored a Test half-century since 2022 and has seen a dip in form in a year where he was made captain and then left the post after Pakistan suffered a group-stage exit in this year’s T20 World Cup in June.

Talking about Babar's recent form, Raja feels that former captain has to show that he has potential like legendary Viv Richards. "I feel Babar has to achieve a lot more in Test cricket. He plays the white-ball format really well, has an average of 50-plus in both the formats (T20I and ODI)...There is so much potential in Babar Azam," said Raza on his YouTube channel.

"Ab unko apne temperament se batana hai duniya mei ke woh ek Viv Richards hain (now he has to prove to the world with his temperament that he is Viv Richards). Bigger the contest, bigger the innings Richards used to play," he added.

Meanwhile, Babar will look to make his Test case strong with the stellar form in next month's white-ball series against Australia. He was named in both ODI and T20I squads for the tour.

It will be Pakistan’s first ODI since the World Cup 2023 where they failed to qualify for the semifinal under Babar’s captaincy finishing on the fifth spot.

The right-handed batter was awarded ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year back-to-back in 2021 and 2022 respectively and continues to sit on the top of the ICC ODI batters rankings. His performance in the tour will decide his Test future with Pakistan set to tour South Africa and host West Indies for five Tests combined.

