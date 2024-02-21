Babar pips Gayle to become fastest batter to score 10,000 T20 runs

New Delhi, Feb 21 Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Wednesday surpassed ex-West Indies star batter Chris Gayle to become the fastest batter to score 10,000 runs in T20 format.

Babar achieved the milestone in 271 innings while Gayle took 285 innings to achieve the feat. India's Virat Kohli, who took 299 innings to reach this milestone, is on third on the list.

Babar, who plays for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), needed only six runs to create a world record and he did it in the PSL match against Karachi Kings.

He is leading the PSL side as well and had missed out on a career milestone in the last game after getting out on 68 against Quetta Gladiators.

Overall, the ex-Pakistan skipper became the 13th player to score 10,000 runs in the shortest format with Gayle on top of the list with 14,562 runs while Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik with 13,159 runs is third in the list.

