Babette de Leede to lead Netherlands squad for Women's T20 WC Global Qualifier

Amsterdam, Jan 6 The Netherlands Cricket Board on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, to be held in Nepal from January 18 to February 1.

Babette de Leede will lead the team as the Netherlands prepare for a crucial Women's T20 World Cup qualification campaign. Head coach Neil MacRae believes the squad reflects a balance of experience, and recent strong performances will help them cross the qualification line.

“We have selected an experienced squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Nepal,” he said to the Netherlands cricket website.

He also spoke of the Dutch side's impressive showing at the recent ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy 2025 in Thailand, where they finished third in the final standings.

“Having produced some strong performances in the recent ICC Emerging Nations Tournament in Thailand, the squad is excited about the opportunity to qualify for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup,” added MacRae.

Recent performances have strengthened the team’s reputation. The Dutch women produced several strong results late in 2025, including a third-place finish in a competitive tournament in Thailand. They enter Nepal as a confident contender for a top-four finish and a ticket to the World Cup in England.

The Global Qualifier will feature teams from Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, Namibia, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand, the USA and Zimbabwe. The teams have been divided into two groups of five, with Ireland placed in Group A. Following the group stage, the top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six round, from which the top four teams will qualify for the Women’s T20 World Cup.

The 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup will be held in England and Wales in June and will feature 12 teams competing in 33 matches. This marks an expansion from the 10-team tournaments held in Bangladesh in 2024 and South Africa in February 2023.

Eight teams have already secured qualification for the 2026 edition, including hosts England, along with Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The remaining four spots will be decided through the global qualifying tournament.

