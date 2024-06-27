Back-to-back races break up MotoGP mid-season

Assen [Netherlands], June 27 : The Repsol Honda Team will return to competition after MotoGP's brief pause in activity. Joan Mir and Luca Marini are eager to continue developing the Honda RC213V.

With an intense start to the 2024 season behind them, a refreshed Repsol Honda Team arrived in Assen to continue the work from the first seven races. The TT Circuit Assen, round eight of the World Championship, presents a unique challenge with the Dutch track's fast and flowing layout. Having been on the calendar since 1949, a number of infamous moments have played out around its 4.5-kilometre layout.

Joan Mir returns to competition aiming to find his form from the start of the year, a release said. Able to consistently battle for top Honda honours, the 2020 MotoGP World Champion has fallen foul of several crashes during recent rounds which have stopped him delivering on his full potential. Recent updates to the Repsol Honda Team RC213V have helped to further improve his speed and overall performance. In the past, Mir has produced a string of point-scoring finishes in the Netherlands.

The Barcelona and Mugello weekends were a pair of positives for Luca Marini who made important steps forward with his team. After three weeks away from the circuit, the objective is to pick up where he and the Repsol Honda Team left off and continue making progress, the release said.

Weather looks favourable for the weekend which starts on Friday, June 28, with Free Practice 1 at 10:45 Local Time.

"I've had three good weeks to focus on training and working after a busy start to the year. Now we head into two back-to-back races before another small break and it's important to work well both this weekend in Assen and then in Germany. With the second break, we will have a chance to work more on the bike and keep working on improvements. Let's approach it with the same intensity as always," said Honda rider Joan Mir.

"I am looking forward to getting back on the Honda and back with the team so we can keep developing. It's been a long break and I'm ready to continue our work because in Mugello we made a good step at the end of the weekend. I've no doubt it will be a useful two weeks for everyone in the Repsol Honda Team before the real MotoGP 'Summer Break'. Assen and Sachsenring are two very different tracks so we will be able to explore many things," said Honda rider Luca Marini.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor