Badminton Asia Junior Championships: India book quarterfinal berth with 3-2 win over Philippines

New Delhi, June 29 India sealed their spot in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship with a 3-2 win over the Philippines in a Group C clash at Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday.

The Indian team, which had blanked Vietnam 5-0 in their tournament opener, made a couple of changes to their line-up for their second outing in the event, with Rounak Chauhan replacing Pranay Shettigar in boy's singles and K. Vennala combining with Shravani Walekar in girls' doubles.

Senior National Championships runners-up, Tanvi Sharma started India's march with a 21-9, 21-17 win over Funtespina Christel Rei but Chauhan could not maintain the momentum after winning the opening game against Jamal Rahmat Pandi and lost 15-21, 21-18, 21-12.

Vennala and Shravani then put India ahead once again as they defeated Hernandes Andrea and Pecious Libaton 23-21, 21–11 in 39 minutes. The boys' doubles combination of Arsh Mohammad and Sankar Sarawat then put the result beyond doubt with a 21-16, 21-14 win over Christian Dorega and John Lanza.

The mixed doubles pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and K. Vennala lost the final rubber.

India will now face hosts Indonesia to decide the group winner on Sunday. Indonesia are also through to the quarterfinal having beaten the Philippines 5-0 and Vietnam 4-1 in their two group matches.

Results:

India beat Philippines 3-2 (Tanvi Sharma bt Funtespina Christel Rei 21-9, 21-17; Rounak Chauhan lost to Jamal Rahmat Pandi 21-15, 18-21, 12-21; K. Vennala/Sharvani Walekar bt Hernandes Andrea/Precious Libaton 23-21, 21-11; Arsh Mohammad/Sankar Sarawat bt Christian Dorega/John Lanuza 21-16, 21-14; Bharav Ram Arigela/K Vennala lost to Jamal Pandi/Mary Untal 8-21, 15-21).

