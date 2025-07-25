Badminton Asia Juniors Individual C'ships: Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla enter semis

Solo (Indonesia), July 25 India’s young shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla continued their impressive run at the Badminton Asia Juniors Individual Championships 2025, advancing to the semifinals in Solo, Indonesia.

Second seed Tanvi maintained her dominant form in the women’s singles, defeating fifth seed Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan of Indonesia 21-19, 21-14 in a swift 35-minute encounter. Tanvi has been in sublime touch throughout the tournament, securing all her wins in straight games so far.

Joining her in the last four is Vennala Kalagotla, who braved a strong challenge from Thailand’s Janyaporn Meepanthong in a gripping 58-minute contest. Vennala took the opening game 21-18 with some sharp rallies, but Janyaporn fought back to edge the second 21-17, forcing the match into a decider. In the final game, Vennala pulled ahead in the closing stages, eventually sealing a 21-18, 17-21, 21-17 victory to earn her semifinal berth.

Both Indians now face Chinese opponents in the semifinals, with Tanvi set to take on eighth seed Yin Yi Qing and Vennala going up against Liu Si Ya.

Earlier, second seed Tanvi Sharma showcased her dominance in the women’s singles category, overcoming China’s Shi Si Chen 21-19, 21-14 in the Round of 32, followed by a commanding 21-14, 21-15 win over Thailand’s Phannachet Passa-Orn in the Round of 16 to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Vennala, meanwhile, won back-to-back rounds for a second consecutive day to book her spot in the last eight.

In men’s doubles, top seeds Bhargav Ram and Viswa Tej comfortably defeated Japan’s Haru Masuda and Shogo Miyashita 21-15, 21-15 to advance to the Round of 16.

Elsewhere in men’s singles, Rounak Chouhan edged Thailand’s Utchan Ruaysap 25-23, 21-18, while Ansh Negi registered a 21-14, 21-16 win over Vietnam’s Le Minh Son, with both advancing to the Round of 16.

