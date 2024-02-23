Badminton association to conduct first Coaches Development Program in March for grassroots coaches

New Delhi, Feb 22 As part of its endeavour to bring uniformity in grassroots coaching and develop a strong assembly line of potential stars, the Badminton Association of India in association with REC Limited and Sports Authority of India (SAI) will conduct its first-ever Coaches Development Program (Grassroot Level) for over 100 aspiring coaches in March 2024 at four venues across the country.

The 11-day programme will focus on the skill and knowledge enhancement of the participants around the essentials of grassroots badminton coaching. These programmes will be held at the National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati, Raipur, Prakash Padukone Academy, Bengaluru and Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad from March 8-18, BAI announced in an official release.

“Indian badminton is on the rise and BAI has taken many steps to identify and nurture talent across the country. Grassroots level coaches play an important role in this process and the Coaches Development Program is aimed at empowering such beginner-level former players and coaches who understand the game but do not have all the experience of being a professional coach,” BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra said while the announcement of this maiden initiative was undertaken.

BAI has also asked all the state units to recommend four names within the age limit of 25-45 years, who have represented the state at the national or zonal level and have an interest in coaching to be eligible for the programme.

Participants who will be clearing the assessment with an 'A' grade at the end of 10 days will be eligible to appear for the BAI Level 1 certification exam for coaching on the final day of the programme.

