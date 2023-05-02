Badminton legends Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei to enter BWF Hall of Fame

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 2 : Lee Chong Wei has been elected into the Badminton Hall of Fame for 2023 along with China's Lin Dan, as per the Olympics.com.

There are few bigger names in badminton history than those of Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei.

"Badminton legends Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei have been elected to the BWF Hall of Fame. They will be inducted at an official ceremony on 26 May 2023," Badminton World Federation (BWF) tweeted on Tuesday.

Lin was a two-time Olympic winner and a five-time world champion; Lee retains the record for the most weeks as world number one, with 349.

Their accomplishments over the course of their long careers will now be recognised in the Badminton World Federation Hall of Fame.

The old rivals will be inducted to the institution in a ceremony on 26 May 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Lin won gold pretty easily in Beijing in 2008, 21-12 21-8, but their rematch four years later in London 2012 was a different scenario.

Lee was the world number one and the favourites to win the title, but the Chinese found another gear in a great final, taking gold again in a 79-minute thriller by scores of 15-21, 21-10, 21-19.

Additionally, Lin dominated in his World Championships finals, winning five golds and two silvers.

Lee won 47 BWF Super Series and World Tour titles during his career, as well as three Olympic silver medals (losing the Rio 2016 final against Chen Long).

Additionally, Lin dominated in his World Championships finals, winning five golds and two silvers. Lin announced his retirement from badminton in 2020. He also won three World Championship silver medals during his career.

Having retired in 2019, Chong Wei continues to play an active role in sport in his native Malaysia, serving as his country's chef-de-mission at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor