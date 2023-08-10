BAI announces coaches for National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati

By ANI | Published: August 10, 2023 02:46 PM 2023-08-10T14:46:03+5:30 2023-08-10T14:50:10+5:30

New Delhi [India], August 10 : Mulyo Handoyo, Russian badminton player Ivan Sozonov and former South Korean badminton player Park Tae-Sang have been nominated as the head coach of singles, doubles and foreign coaches respectively at the Badminton Association of India (BAI) National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, Assam. 

BAI took to their official Twitter handle on Thursday to confirm the coaches. 

"The coaches who will help unfold the dreams at the BAI National Center of Excellence, Guwahati, Assam #WhereDreamsUnfold #1daytogo #IndiaontheRise #BadmintonTwitter #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media. 

On Wednesday, BAI announced that the National Center of Excellence will be inaugurated on Friday. 

"Equipped with world-class facilities The BAI National Center of Excellence, Guwahati, Assam is all set Inaugurating in days! #WhereDreamsUnfold #2daystogo #IndiaontheRise #badmintontwitter #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media.

