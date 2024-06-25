BAI announces Indian squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championships

New Delhi [India], June 25 : The Indian junior badminton team, led by senior national finalist Tanvi Sharma and a group of upcoming youngsters, is all set to challenge for a podium finish at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024 to be played in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from June 28.

The 18-member Indian squad, selected by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), after a thorough selection trial preceded by an All-India ranking tournament, had a preparatory camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati before leaving for Indonesia on Tuesday.

India are bunched with hosts Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines in Group C of the mixed-team championship and will be targeting the top spot in the group with an eye on a favourable knock-out draw.

"We have a very strong and balanced squad with the singles as well as doubles players having considerable experience of playing on the national and international stage. We are confident that the team will return with a medal from Indonesia," commented the Badminton Association of India general secretary Sanjay Mishra in an official statement.

Prominent names in the squad include All India junior ranking champions Pranay Shettigar and Aalisha Naik of Maharashtra, top-ranked Indian junior Dhruv Negi and Navya Kanderi, who will be in action in both girls singles and doubles.

The individual championship will be played immediately after the team event. India will be fielding four singles players in boys and girls category and two pairs each in boys, girls and mixed categories.

India have won two gold, one silver and six bronze medals so far in the history of the competition.

Squad:

(Boys singles) Pranay Shettigar, Dhruv Negi, Rounak Chouhan and Pranauv Ram N.

(Boys doubles)Arsh Mohammad/Sanskar Saraswat and Bhargav Ram Arigela/Viswa Tej Gobburu.

(Girls singles) Tanvi Sharma, Navya Kanderi, Aalisha Naik and Adarshini Shri NB.

(Girls doubles) Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat and Navya Kanderi/Reshika U.

(Mixed doubles) Bhargav Ram Arigela/Vennala K and Vansh Dev/Shravani Walekar.

