BAI to conduct first-ever grassroots para badminton coaches development programme

Raipur, Dec 20 The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is hosting its inaugural Coaches Development Program - Para Badminton (Grassroot) in Raipur from December 16 to 20. This marks a major step in enhancing the coaching infrastructure that supports the sport’s quick growth in the country.

The five-day event gathers coaches from all over India for specialised training focused on developing long-term capacity in para-badminton.

The course is led by Gaurav Khanna, a Dronacharya Awardee and the national head coach of the Indian para-badminton team. It offers a thorough curriculum that includes classroom instruction and practical on-court training.

Participants learn about disability awareness, para-sport governance, classification systems, assistive devices, coaching techniques, medical support needs, and event organisation, providing a well-rounded understanding of the field.

India's para-badminton scene is experiencing steady growth, demonstrated by ongoing international success. Indian players earned 18 medals at the 2024 BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, showcasing their strength across various categories. This momentum continued at the Summer Paralympics 2024, where India won five medals, cementing its status as a top contender in the sport. As standards improve, focusing on structured coach education becomes more vital for maintaining this progress.

Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, BAI, said, “This coaching course is an important step in strengthening the ecosystem around para-badminton. The performances of our athletes on the global stage underline both the potential and responsibility we have.

In addition to Khanna, known as a key figure in India’s para-badminton history and responsible for guiding Indian athletes to over 1,000 international medals, the programme also receives support from Murali Krishna.

Krishna has represented the Indian team at events such as the World Championships, the Hangzhou Asian Games, and numerous international tournaments across Asia, Europe, and Africa.

“Para-badminton demands a specialised coaching approach,” Khanna said. “As the sport grows, it is essential that coaches understand classification, equipment, movement patterns and athlete care in depth. This course is focused on equipping coaches with that knowledge so they can better support athletes at every level.”

BAI intends to expand this initiative with similar programmes in the future, as part of its larger goal to enhance the ecosystem and promote the ongoing development of para-badminton in India.

