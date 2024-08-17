Bajrang Punia expresses gratitude for Jhajjar's warm reception after Paris Olympics

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], August 17 : On Saturday, the town of Jhajjar came alive with celebration as wrestler Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome upon her return from the Paris Olympics 2024. The streets were filled with cheering crowds, showcasing their unwavering support and love for one of India's most celebrated athletes.

Amid the festivities, Bajrang Punia, who won a bronze in Tokyo 2020 and is a close associate of Vinesh, expressed his deep gratitude for the overwhelming reception. Notably, Vinesh and Bajrang had participated in the wrestlers' protest together along with another Olympic medalist, Sakshi Malik.

Reflecting on the significance of the moment, Bajrang remarked to ANI, "We are wrestling for this love, there is nothing greater than this love...The people of Jhajjar have always given us a grand welcome whenever we win a medal for the country...Today also they are welcoming us grandly..."

https://x.com/ANI/status/1824796955593359716

In Paris, Vinesh became the first Indian woman wrestler to make the final of an Olympics.

She was, however, disqualified from the 50 kg gold medal bout after she was found to be 100 gms overweight. Vinesh was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal on August 7. Following her disqualification, Vinesh appealed to the Court of Arbitration For Sport (CAS) to award her the silver medal in the 50kg weight category.

On Wednesday the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her petition to be awarded a joint silver. She announced her retirement from wrestling on August 8, a day after her disqualification.

Despite this setback, the people of Jhajjar came together to honour her efforts and achievements, proving that her dedication to the sport is recognized and celebrated regardless of the outcome.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor