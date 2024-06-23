Bajrang Punia Suspended: India's Olympic Gold Medallist Suspended By NADA For Anti-Doping Rule Violation

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, previously suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), has once again been placed under provisional suspension on Sunday, June 23rd. Initially, a disciplinary panel had overturned his suspension due to procedural lapses in issuing a notice of charge. However, NADA has now reissued the notice and imposed the suspension.

According to NADA, Bajrang allegedly refused to provide a urine sample during trials in Sonipat on March 10th, leading to his suspension for violating anti-doping rules. Vishuspath Singania, Bajrang's lawyer, commented on the matter in an interview with India Today. Bajrang has time to respond till 11th July to respond against the notice.

Following reports of his inital provisional suspension order, the wrestler had clarified that he never "refused to give his sample" and requested NADA officials for a response about the expired kit which they had sent to collect his sample.



Later, Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADAP) revoked the 30-year-old wrestler's suspension, citing that NADA had not formally charged Bajrang for the anti-doping rule violation that allegedly took place in March this year.