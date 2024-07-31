Balraj Panwar advances to Final D at Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris [France], July 31 : In a display of determination and grit, Balraj Panwar, India's sole representative in rowing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, secured his place in Final D of the men's singles sculls event. Competing in the semi-final C/D on Wednesday, Panwar clocked a time of 7:04.97, finishing sixth.

Panwar, a 25-year-old member of the Indian army has been a stand out athlete, carrying the hopes of his nation on his shoulders. Despite the challenging conditions and stiff competition, Panwar's performance in the semi-final C/D reflects his relentless effort and commitment to his sport.

The Final D schedule for Friday, August 2, at 1:48 PM IST, is a classification race that determines rankings from 19th to 24th place, where no medals will be awarded.

Panwar finished sixth in the men's singles sculls semi-final C/D with a time of 7:04.97.

His journey to the Paris Olympics has been one of perseverance and dedication. Training rigorously to compete at the highest level, his participation alone marks a significant achievement.

His determination and hard work exemplify the spirit of an athlete who strives for excellence, regardless of the outcome.

In badminton, ace India shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-18, 21-12 in the badminton men's singles Group L match and secured a place in the pre-quarters at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Lakshya clinched a win over Christie in 50 minutes at the La Chapelle Arena on Wednesday.

The Indian shuttler dominated the Indonesian and won the first game 8-2. Lakshya capitalised in the second to close out the match against Jonatan Christie.

Sen also topped the men's singles Group L and could face HS Prannoy in the upcoming Round of 16 match. The pre-quarterfinals will start on Thursday.

In shooting, Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale finished seventh in the qualification round of men's 50m 3P to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale both appeared in the men's 50m 3P qualification round at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On his Olympic debut, Kusale finished seventh with a score of 590-38x. While, Tomar ranked 11th with a total of 589-33x. Only the top eight shooters have qualified for the final round, and Tomar failed to make his place in the final round.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor