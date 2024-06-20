Bangla, NZ, England on menu as BCCI confirms India's international home fixtures for 2024-25 season
By IANS | Published: June 20, 2024 05:28 PM2024-06-20T17:28:34+5:302024-06-20T17:30:13+5:30
Mumbai, June 20 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced fixtures for the much-anticipated international home season of Team India for 2024-25. The international home season will kick off in September with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. Chennai will host the first Test starting on September 19 while Kanpur will host the second from Sept 27. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad.
This will be followed by a riveting three-match Test series against New Zealand with the first match starting on October 16 in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Tests respectively.
The arrival of the New Year will see an exciting white-ball showdown with England visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs.
Bangladesh's Tour of India:
1st Test: Sep 19-23, 2024, Chennai
2nd Test: Sep 27-Oct 1, Kanpur
1st T20I: Oct 6, Dharamsala
2nd T20I: Oct 9, Delhi
3rd T20I: Oct 12, Hyderabad
New Zealand’s tour of India:
1st Test: Oct 16-20, Bengaluru
2nd Test: Oct 24-28, Pune
3rd Test: Nov 1-5, Mumbai
England's tour of India:
1st T20I: Jan 22, 2025, Chennai
2nd T20I: Jan 25, Kolkata
3rd T20I: Jan 28, Rajkot
4th T20I: Jan 31, Pune
5th T20I: Feb 2, Mumbai
1st ODI: Feb 6, Nagpur
2nd ODI: Feb 9, Cuttack
3rd ODI: Feb 12, Ahmedabad
