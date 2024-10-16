Bangladesh drop Khaled Ahmed for first Test against SA; Shakib to play final Test series

Dhaka, Oct 16 Bangladesh has announced their squad for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, with fast bowler Khaled Ahmed being the only player left out from the 16-man group that toured India in September and October.

Khaled, who played only the second Test in Kanpur, failed to make an impact, bowling just four overs and conceding 43 runs without picking up a wicket. As a result, the selectors opted to exclude him for the home series.

The series, which kicks off on October 21 in Mirpur, marks the beginning of a new chapter for Bangladesh under interim coach Phil Simmons. Simmons took charge after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to remove Chandika Hathurusinghe from the position for disciplinary reasons. Simmons, a seasoned coach with vast international experience, joined the squad on Wednesday, just in time for the preparations.

One of the major talking points ahead of the series is the announcement that it will be the last Test series for Bangladesh's iconic all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, who has had an illustrious Test career spanning 17 years, will bow out after the second Test in Chattogram, set to start on October 29.

Bangladesh, currently seventh on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, will be aiming for a strong showing against South Africa, who sit fifth. Bangladesh had an impressive 2-0 win against Pakistan earlier this year but suffered a 2-0 defeat in India. South Africa, on the other hand, comes into the series after a narrow 1-0 series win in the West Indies in August, making them tough opponents.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue to captain the side, supported by seasoned campaigners like Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, and Mominul Haque, while promising talents such as Zakir Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan Joy provide the squad with youthful energy. Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud will lead the pace attack, while spinners Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam will play key roles on Bangladesh's spin-friendly tracks.

Bangladesh Squad for First Test Against South Africa:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

