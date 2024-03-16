Bangladesh drop struggling Litton Das from third ODI squad against SL

Chattogram, March 16 Bangladesh have dropped Litton Das ahead of the crucial third ODI against Sri Lanka, from the squad bringing in the promising wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali.

The decision to release Litton Das from the squad comes after his recent struggles with the bat, coupled with advice from the team management to gain valuable match practice in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. It is the first time that Litton has lost his place since 2021 when he was dropped for a T20I series against Pakistan.

Litton Das, who has been a consistent performer for Bangladesh, faced a dip in form in the recent series against Sri Lanka. Litton was out without scoring in the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka, and also failed to impress in the T20I series against them, registering scores of 0, 36 and 7 in the three matches.

In his place, Jaker Ali, who showcased his talent with a resilient 68 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, has been drafted into the squad. With an impressive record in List A cricket, Jaker Ali brings depth and versatility to the middle order, providing Bangladesh with more options and flexibility in crucial situations.

Commenting on the decision, Gazi Ashraf Hossain, the chairman of the Bangladesh selection panel, highlighted the importance of Jaker Ali's addition in bolstering the team's batting lineup, especially with the series hanging in the balance. The move underscores the selectors' emphasis on performance and the need for adaptability in the squad.

"With the series now hanging in the balance, we believe Jaker Ali's addition will provide the team with more options and flexibility in the middle order," Gazi Ashraf Hossain, the chairman of the Bangladesh selection panel was quoted as saying in a BCB release. "Considering Litton's recent performance in white-ball cricket, we opted for this change, mindful of the availability of two other capable openers within the squad."

With Anamul Haque and Tanzid Hasan also in contention for the opening slot alongside Soumya Sarkar, who demonstrated his capabilities with a commendable innings in the previous match, Bangladesh aims to strengthen their batting unit and clinch victory in the upcoming encounter.

Bangladesh squad for third ODI:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor