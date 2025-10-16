Bangladesh include Soumya Sarkar, Mahidul Islam Ankon for West Indies ODIs

Dhaka, Oct 16 Bangladesh have made two additions to their ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies, starting Saturday. Batters Soumya Sarkar and Mahidul Islam Ankon come in for Mohammad Naim and Nahid Rana.

Naim and Rana featured in the third ODI against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, where Bangladesh slumped to a 200-run defeat, losing the series 3–0. Naim struggled for 23 balls before edging to slip, while Rana went wicketless and failed to finish his final over amid concerns over a possible injury.

Soumya returns to the ODI fold after last featuring in February. He missed the recent T20I series against Afghanistan due to visa issues that delayed his travel to the UAE.

Uncapped in ODIs, wicketkeeper-batter Mahidul made his international debut in the Chattogram Test against South Africa last year. The 26-year-old has been in strong domestic form, averaging 46.86 in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League with one century and ten fifties.

Litton Das is set to miss the ODI series after scans confirmed a side strain sustained during the Asia Cup. The team management has decided to rest the T20I captain as a precaution to avoid aggravating the injury.

Selectors have retained faith in Najmul Hossain Shanto, Jaker Ali, and Shamim Hossain, despite their poor recent outings. The spin unit remains unchanged, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rishad Hossain, while the pace attack continues to feature Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.

The ODI series will be played in Mirpur on October 19, 21, and 23.

Squad: Mehidy Hassan Miraz (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam (wk), Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud.

