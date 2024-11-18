Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Sakib declared fit for competitive cricket

Dhaka, Nov 18 Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Sakib has been declared fit to play competitive cricket after he passed a fitness test on Monday.

The right-arm fast bowler, a key figure in Bangladesh's white-ball setup, was sidelined from the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to injury.

Tanzim encountered neck stiffness during warm-ups for a National Cricket League match, Bangladesh's premier first-class competition, where he was representing Sylhet Division.

"He passed the fitness test," Cricbuzz quoted a member of the national selection panel as saying.

"It's quite a relief for us considering he is an integral part of our white-ball setup," the selector said. "We missed him in the ODI series against Afghanistan, but at the same time, the other pace bowlers performed well, so the competition is quite stiff at the moment. But I know he (Tanzim) is a fighter and will give his best to reclaim his spot," he added.

The 22-year-old last featured for Bangladesh in the last two T20Is against India in New Delhi and Hyderabad, respectively. He bagged five wickets in the two appearances but leaked way too many runs as India scored 221 and 297 in the final two matches while batting first as Bangladesh went on to lose the series 3-0.

Tanzim's return is a major boost for Bangladesh ahead of the upcoming two-Test series against West Indies, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Tanzim has received clearance from the BCB medical team, allowing him to participate in the inaugural Global Super League in Guyana, which begins on November 27. He has been selected by the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the T20 competition.

The five-team tournament will feature the Guyana Amazon Warriors from the Caribbean Premier League, Lahore Qalandars from the Pakistan Super League, Hampshire from England, Victoria from New Zealand, and Rangpur Riders from Bangladesh.

