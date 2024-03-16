Bangladesh to host Zimbabwe for five-match T20I series

Dhaka, March 16 Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe slated for May ahead of the T20 World Cup co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies from June 1

Bangladesh will face Zimbabwe in a series of intense encounters, commencing on May 3 in Chattogram. The series will feature the first three T20I matches in Chattogram, followed by the next two in Dhaka. The decision to host Zimbabwe aligns with Bangladesh's strategic approach to fine-tune their lineup and assess their strengths against formidable opponents, as they aim to make a mark in the T20 World Cup arena.

In a strategic shift, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also announced the rescheduling of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to 2025. It will be the first Test series between the sides since 2018.

Reflecting on past encounters, Bangladesh holds a favorable record against Zimbabwe in the T20 format, boasting a 13-7 win-loss ratio. The last time the two teams played against each other in a bilateral T20I series was in July 2022 in Harare, when Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh 2-1.

As Bangladesh embarks on their T20 World Cup campaign, slated to commence on June 8 against Sri Lanka in Dallas, the series against Zimbabwe serves as a vital stepping stone in their quest for glory. With a challenging Group D featuring formidable opponents, including Nepal, Netherlands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh aims to make a resounding statement and emerge as a contender for the coveted title.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, despite missing out on qualification for the 2024 T20 World Cup, with Uganda and Namibia advancing from the Africa leg of qualifiers for the 20-team event. As co-hosts of the 2027 ODI World Cup, Zimbabwe sets its sights on a bright future.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe fixtures

First T20I: May 3

Second T20I: May 5

Third T20I: May 7 (first three games in Chattogram)

Fourth T20I: May 10

Fifth T20I: May 12 (last two games in Dhaka)

