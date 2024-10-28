Bangladesh's Jaker Ali ruled out of 2nd Test against South Africa, Mahidul Islam named replacement

Chittagong, Oct 28 Jaker Ali has been ruled out of Bangladesh's second Test against South Africa with a concussion, which he suffered during training at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday. He has been replaced by Mahidul Islam Ankon in the squad.

"Jaker Ali suffered a concussion while batting in practice yesterday (Sunday). He has a history of concussions and is still showing symptoms. Given his previous concussion record, recovery may take some time. Based on the clinical findings, he has been ruled out of the second Test," Bangladesh's physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said.

Bangladesh are currently trailing 0-1 in the two-match home series with the second match commencing on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jaker made a half-century on his Test debut for Bangladesh in the second innings of the first match against South Africa. He has also appeared in 19 T20Is since his debut in this format earlier this year.

This is Mahidul’s first call-up to the Bangladesh squad. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter has primarily played his first-class cricket for Dhaka Division, where he scored all three of his centuries in the National Cricket League. He also represented Bangladesh A in a game against Pakistan A in August.

Mahidul joins the squad in strong form, having scored 118 against Sylhet Division last week. Earlier, pacer Khaled Ahmed was called up as a replacement for Taskin Ahmed.

Bangladesh trail 0-1 in the two-match series after losing the first Test by seven wickets. This was their first Test victory in the sub-continent since 2014.

