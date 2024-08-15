Bangladesh’s spinners are a vital cog in their lineup, says Mushtaq Ahmed

Lahore, Aug 15 Bangladesh spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed heaped praise on his spinners and termed them "genuine match-winners" ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting on August 21 in Rawalpindi. Ahmed didn't reveal the playing combination for the opening match of the series and said it would be decided after assessing the conditions.

“We will decide the combination after going to Rawalpindi and assessing the conditions there. Spinners have an important role in Test cricket, their importance cannot be denied," Ahmed said in the press conference on Thursday.

“Bangladesh’s spinners are a vital cog in their lineup and they are genuine match-winners. The good thing is that the country is producing good bowlers. If the condition is favourable for fast bowlers, we have good pacers too,” he added.

Ahmed also highlighted the strength of Pakistan spinners and opined that they should have a spin consultant. He suggested taking advantage of experts like Saqlain Mushtaq, Abdul Rehman, and Saeed Ajmal, and benefiting from these coaches at the grassroots level as well.

"Pakistan has good spinners and should have a spin consultant. Taking advantage of experts like Saqlain Mushtaq, Abdul Rehman, and Saeed Ajmal at the grassroots level can be beneficial," he stressed.

The veteran cricketer further thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for inviting Bangladesh early for the tour to hold practice sessions due to political unrest in their country.

"The PCB has set an example of good relations by inviting Bangladesh early. This has pleased everyone and facilitated training," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor