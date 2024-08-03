Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed can 'definitely' play in Tests, says physio ahead of Pak tour

Dhaka, Aug 3 Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed, who took a break from red-ball cricket, can play Test cricket for the country if he manages his workload, said Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physio Bayjedul Islam.

Following a shoulder injury, Taskin had asked the BCB not to consider him for Test selection so he could focus on white-ball cricket. However, after recent appearances in the T20 World Cup and the Lanka Premier League (LPL), the 29-year-old pacer is now aiming for a Test comeback.

Taskin, who last played a Test match against Afghanistan in June 2022, participated in the national preparatory camp with the Test squad hopefuls in preparation for the series against Pakistan, which begins on August 21.

"Taskin has played in the T20 format of late. So, he did not bowl for long spells during this period. He had a shoulder issue, which he even got rechecked during the T20 World Cup. The thing is, the damage he had at that time, is exactly the same now as it has not aggravated," he said. "A player can play by managing these (types of injuries). If he continues his rehabilitation and the workouts, Taskin is definitely available (for Tests)," Cricbuzz quoted Bayjedul as saying after the session. "But as for bowling workload in Tests where you need to bowl longer spells, a player needs to get up to that speed. So, he will try to do that, and if he feels better, he can definitely play in Tests," he added.

The preparations on the opening day were hindered by rain on Saturday. The team management had initially scheduled a physical assessment test, starting with a 1.6km time trial at the Bangabandhu National Stadium from 6:30 AM under strength and conditioning coach Nathan Kiely.

However, due to the weather, they were unable to complete the session and instead shifted their strength training to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. "Due to extreme weather conditions, the National team has cancelled the running test at the BNS due to bad weather and political unrest," the BCB said in a statement.

After the session, Bayjedul said that the players' overall fitness had improved. The players will do a running test in the upcoming days, depending on the weather and other factors. "Everyone tried to touch the benchmark of the strength test and they have improved. The camp started on Saturday and they will work on their skills from tomorrow and the running test depends on the weather and availability of the players. A lot of players will go with the A team and later join the national team programme. We will make a plan accordingly," said Bayjedul.

