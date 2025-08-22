Baramulla’s Danish wins bronze for India at International Taekwondo Championship in Jordan

Amman, Aug 22 Danish Manzoor, a young athlete from Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, has brought pride to India by securing a Bronze Medal at the prestigious 13th Elites Cup International Taekwondo Championship, held in Amman, Jordan, from 21st to 24th August 2025.

The tournament, organized by the Jordan National Taekwondo Federation, is regarded as one of the premier sporting events in the Arab world, attracting top athletes and Olympic contenders from across the Middle East.

Before the championship, Danish participated in an intensive International Taekwondo Training Camp from 6th to 20th August 2025 under the mentorship of Coach Ayman Alhusami, one of the national coaches of the Jordan Olympic team. His dedication and rigorous preparation culminated in his maiden international medal for India.

Danish expressed deep gratitude to his mentors and supporters. “This medal is the result of the guidance of my coach, Master Atul Pangotra, and the immense support I have received from everyone who believed in me. I dedicate this achievement to my coach, my family, and my country.”

This victory marks a historic moment for Baramulla and Jammu & Kashmir, showcasing the region’s sporting potential on the global stage. Danish’s achievement not only strengthens India’s presence in world Taekwondo but also inspires countless young athletes across Kashmir to dream big and aim high.

The HELP Foundation extended full sponsorship for both the training camp and the championship, making this achievement possible.

