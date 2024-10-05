Barbados to host CPL final in 2026, Guyana in 2025

Trinidad, Oct 5 The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has confirmed that Barbados’ iconic Kensington Oval will host the CPL final for the first time in 2026, while Guyana’s Providence Stadium will serve as the venue for the 2025 final, marking its fourth consecutive year hosting the prestigious match.

The announcement came shortly before the defending CPL champions, Guyana Amazon Warriors, secured their place in the 2024 final. President of Guyana, Mohammed Irfan Ali, expressed pride in the team’s achievement and excitement about hosting the 2025 final. “I want to take this opportunity to wish Guyana Amazon Warriors all success as we try to make it two in a row," he said. "To all the other teams, we wish you well as we play together in unity. I am also very delighted to announce that Guyana will be hosting CPL 2025 finals."

Pete Russell, CEO of CPL, emphasised the importance of both host nations in the league’s history. “Guyana and Barbados have been amazing partners for CPL over the last 12 years and it is really exciting to be able to announce that they will be hosts for the finals in 2025 and 2026 respectively," Russell said, thanking the governments of both nations for their support.

Barbados Royals, a two-time CPL champion with their last title in 2019, will now have the chance to win a third title on home soil in 2026.

On the field, the Guyana Amazon Warriors took another step toward defending their title after a resounding victory over the Barbados Royals in the second qualifier. Quickfire contributions from Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Shai Hope powered the Warriors to chase down the Royals’ total of 149 in just 15 overs. The Warriors will now face the St Lucia Kings for the title on October 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor