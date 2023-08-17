Basketball: 3 female referees selected for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Beijing (China), Aug 17 Three female referees will officiate games at the upcoming 2023 Basketball World Cup, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has announced on its official website.

For the first time in the history of the FIBA's flagship event, three female referees, Amy Bonner, Blanca Burns and Jenna Reneau, have been nominated for the tournament scheduled to tip off on August 25, FIBA said in its statement on Wednesday.

A total of 44 referees from all five regions will be dispersed to various venues after a pre-competition camp in Manila to put the finishing touches on preparation for them, reports Xinhua.

The referees, with an average age of about 40, generally have more than 11 years of FIBA experience.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, marking the first time in history that the event is hosted by multiple countries.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor