Batth's late equaliser saves the day for Blackburn against Leeds United

Leeds, Jan 1 Danny Batth scored a last-minute equaliser to clinch a 1-1 draw for Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road and denied Leeds United a 10th straight home win in the Championship, the second tier of the England domestic leagues. Batth struck in added time towards the end of the second half to save the match and salvage a point for his team.

A late penalty conversion by Pascal Struijk seems to have clinched all three points for Leeds United in their bid to extend their lead at the top of the standings in the Championship. However, Batth denied both Leeds and Pascal the satisfaction of winning the match as he struck for the Rovers in the 90th minute.

The teams were locked goalless with just about the final 10 minutes to go in the match when action broke out with Leeds surging ahead.

Leeds poured forward in pursuit of a winner during 10 minutes of time added on, but John Eustace's play-off-chasing visitors held firm for a deserved point. Daniel Farke's side have been dominant at Elland Road this season and had taken maximum points from their previous three festive fixtures, but they failed to spark against Rovers.

Leeds were kept at bay in the first half, during which neither side created any chances barring Struijk's header, which was easily gathered by Blackburn goalkeeper Aynsley Pears. The home side stepped it up shortly before the interval, but a well-drilled Blackburn, whose 1-0 win at Elland Road last season helped put the skids on Leeds' automatic promotion push, held firm.

Things remained the same after the break and the two sides continued to trade blows but both failed to find the back of the net.

