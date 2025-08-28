Batting coach calls for impact over milestones as South Africa prepare for ODIs against England

Leeds, Aug 28 South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince said the batters will be encouraged to show intent in the upcoming ODI series against England, adding that impact created from making runs is more important than personal landmarks like reaching a century.

South Africa arrive in England on the back of a 2-1 series win in Australia, where a majority of their batters like Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs got starts but none reached centuries.

“Maybe a little bit disappointing that nobody went on to score 100, but to be honest, the focus is more on making an impact. We don't necessarily want somebody who's in the 70s and 80s to have just 100 in the back of his mind and sort of nursing himself towards that.

“We want to try and encourage, particularly those guys in that phase of their innings, that if they fancy it, they put their foot down. Sometimes they will go on to get 100, and if they don't, if they bum out, that's the way the cookie crumbles.

“But we're encouraging guys to, particularly before the final power play, to take advantage of the one extra fielder being up in the circle. So, if you're feeling good and you want to take it on, by all means, do so,” Prince told reporters on Thursday.

Stubbs has shown glimpses of his potential but has battled inconsistency at the same time. Prince suggested that a packed schedule of playing various formats is causing it, adding that the side is trying to encourage him in playing more positively.

“We are having those conversations trying to encourage him to be a little freer, a little more positive, to be the guy who burst onto the scene in terms of his style of play. That's what we know of him.”

“Sometimes when you have had a dip in form or there have been a few innings where you didn't get a score, you can play it a little bit safe, but we know what he is capable of because that is what he is best at,” he added.

South Africa will open the ODI series against England at Headingley on September 2, followed by matches at Lord’s and Rose Bowl, Southampton, on September 4 and 7 respectively.

