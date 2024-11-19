Bavuma, Coetzee, Jansen return for South Africa's home Tests against Sri Lanka

Johannesburg, Nov 19 Temba Bavuma has recovered from his elbow injury and will lead South Africa in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which gets underway in Durban later this month.

Red-ball head coach Shukri Conrad announced a 14-player squad on Tuesday which also features all-rounder Marco Jansen and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee for the first time in the Test setup since the series against India last summer.

Captain Bavuma will lead the side after being cleared for selection following a fitness test on Monday. He has recovered from a left elbow injury that sidelined him during the recent Test tour of Bangladesh.

Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder complete the pace attack. Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy have been named as the two frontline spinners for the series.

The first match of the tour is set to begin at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on November 27. The squad will then travel to Gqeberha for the second match, starting on December 5 at St George’s Park.

The series is one of two remaining in the ICC World Test Championship for the Proteas, who are still in contention for a spot in next year’s final.

Commenting on the squad, Conrad said, “We are excited to be back on home soil after being on the road for some time. It’s always a great feeling to play in front of our supporters and deliver our best cricket at home.

“We’ve picked the strongest possible side to ensure we stay competitive and keep our hopes alive for a place in the World Test Championship Final. This time, we’ve named a squad of 14 instead of the usual 15 to allow players on the periphery of selection the opportunity to play first-class cricket for their respective provincial teams.

“It’s great to have Temba back leading the side after his recovery. His leadership and skill are invaluable to the team. I’d also like to thank Aiden for stepping up and captaining the side so successfully during the Bangladesh series.

“It’s also pleasing to welcome back Marco and Gerald to the Test side. Both have worked incredibly hard during their conditioning programmes, and it’s great to see them back in the fold, ready to contribute to the team," he added.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor