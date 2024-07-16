Bawa enters World Junior squash semifinal; Anahat bows out

Houston (US), July 16 Shaurya Bawa became only the second Indian male after Kush Kumar (in 2014) to reach the semifinals of the World Junior Squash Championships.

The 18-year-old from Delhi, seeded 17/32, rallied to beat Malaysia’s Low Wa-Sern 2-11, 11-4, 10-12, 11-8, 12-10 in the boys’ quarterfinals to assure India of a medal.

In a thrilling clash that lasted 80 minutes, Bawa was down 6-9 and 7-10 in the fifth game but remarkably saved 3 match balls for victory

Bawa showed impressive determination and composure in his semi-final win over Low, fighting back from three match balls down to secure a victory, with the Indian collapsing to the ground after the win as the realisation of his achievement sank in.

He will meet Egyptian top-seed Mohamed Zakaria in the last-four stage.

Meanwhile, compatriot Anahat Singh (seeded 5/8) bowed out in the girls’ quarterfinals for a third straight year. The 16-year-old women’s National champion lost a close five-setter to Nadien Elhammamy, the Egyptian winning 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 10-12, 13-11.

Elhammamy, who five days ago celebrated her 17th birthday, started well against the 16-year-old Indian, opening up a 2-0 lead as she defended Anahat's attacking game well.

The Indian came back hard in game three, though, reducing the deficit with an 11-5 win in game three and a hard-fought 12-10 victory in game four. Anahat appeared to have completed the comeback when she went 10-8 up in the fifth game, only for Elhammamy to dig in spectacularly to force a tie break.

Anahat earned another match ball at 11-10 but once again was denied by the Egyptian, with Elhammamy storming on to clinch the game 13-11 and the match 3-2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor