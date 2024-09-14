Bayer Leverkusen claim commanding 4-1 win against Hoffenheim

Sinsheim (Germany), Sep 14 Bayer Leverkusen claimed three important points on Matchday three in the Bundesliga with a 4-1 win away at Hoffenheim on Saturday at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

Martin Terrier got his first goal for the club, while Victor Boniface also struck before the break, before a response from Mergim Berisha. Florian Wirtz extended the lead with a penalty in the second half. Boniface then bagged his brace to wrap things up.

Head coach Xabi Alonso made three changes to his team that started the 3-2 loss at home to RB Leipzig prior to the international break. Lukas Hradecky returned in goal for Matej Kovar, while Robert Andrich and Nathan Tella came in for Aleix Garcia and Jeremie Frimpong.

The game was barely a minute old when a Hoffenheim mistake very nearly let in Wirtz as the away side dominated from the start. The ball was finally in the net after 17 minutes when Boniface squared for Terrier to tap in. The goal was initially ruled out for offside against the Nigerian before being confirmed on review and bringing the Frenchman his first goal for the team.

Boniface was denied just before the half-hour mark but made no mistake shortly after when played through by Granit Xhaka, holding off a defender and slotting home at the near post from the right. However, the hosts had a response before the break when Berisha prodded home from close range. A potential equaliser from the same player just two minutes later was ruled out for offside.

The game burst back into life just after 70 minutes when Dennis Geiger brought down Wirtz. Originally it was given as outside the box, but a check deemed the foul to be inside the box and a penalty was awarded.

Wirtz then stepped up himself to convert the penalty and make it 3-1. Only a couple of minutes later, Boniface finally had his brace and Bayer Leverkusen’s fourth with a powerful left-footed effort from left of goal that beat Baumann at his near post. There were no more goals after that, but Nordi Mukiele was given his debut in Leverkusen colours and could enjoy the occasion with a win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor