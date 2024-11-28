Bayern coach Kompany hails defender Kim's resurging form

Berlin, Nov 28 Bayern Munich's coach Vincent Kompany said on Wednesday that South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae is on his way to meet expectations after a year of frustration. "I saw our strikers have no fun competing against him in training sessions," Kompany said of Kim, who struck the winner to guide Bayern Munich to a 1-0 home win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

At the same time, Kompany, a former Manchester City defender, mentioned those days when Kim was struggling with a difficult start in the German first flight after his move from Naples for 50 million euros in 2023. Having made his way back from a backbencher in the previous season, the former Napoli performer travelled a long path to happiness, reports Xinhua.

His UEFA Champions League debut goal against PSG might be the cherry on the cake marking a preliminary peak after training confidence led to an on-pitch high-fly.

Counting on his experience, Kompany concluded: "As a defender, you can't gain glory in one game, it might take five, ten, or 15." Confidence makes "Min-Jae turn into the force we had hoped for right from the start," Bayern's board member sports, Max Eberl, stated.

Having to fulfil his army duties in his home country in the summer of 2023, Kim couldn't enjoy a recovery break. "Meanwhile he is out of that and has adapted to the higher speed in the Bundesliga," Eberl added. Kim and French International Dayot Upamecano have turned into lionhearted fighters as Eberl put it.

Intuition is back after difficult times, "and a central can't survive without a healthy intuition," Kompany added while Eberl called the South Korean a "vital pillar".

Bayern's revitalized star expressed his pride in "having scored my first Champions League goal."

"Dayot and I get along very well; it's a pleasure to have him at my side and more, it's increasing our team's strength and stability," Kim said while setting new goals. Yes, we can think about winning the Champions League. It's possible if we keep focused. It's a long way to glory," he said.

