Bayern Munich sign Portuguese midfielder Palhinha from Fulham on 4-year contract

Munich, July 11 Bayern Munich have signed Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha from Premier League club Fulham on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old, who joined Fulham in 2022, has appeared in 79 Premier League games in all competitions, as well as 31 for Portugal's senior side.

"This is one of the happiest days of my life. I'm now playing for one of the top clubs in Europe. It's a dream come true for me, and I'm very proud of that. I'm looking forward to the atmosphere and the fans at the Allianz Arena. I want to enjoy success with FC Bayern and win titles - I'll give it my all," Palhinha said in a statement.

After Bayer Leverkusen interrupted Bayern's 11-year stint as Bundesliga champions, the club appointed Vincent Kompany as coach.

Palhinha is Bayern's second significant Premier League signing of the close season, following the acquisition of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

"Joao Palhinha was highly sought after by FC Bayern even last summer – and rightly so. It was important that we never lost touch. Joao really wanted to come to Bayern, and we need players like that," Max Eberl, FC Bayern board member for sport.

"He’s an important building block for our future. He’s once again demonstrated his strengths on the big stage at the Euros and brings a lot of experience, having previously played at a Euros and World Cup, and making around 300 appearances in the Portuguese and English leagues. He will give us greater stability in the centre," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor