Bayern sees cup quarterfinal return as springboard for bigger goals

Berlin, Dec 5 Bayern Munich's return to the German Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2022 has lifted spirits inside the club.

England captain Harry Kane said Wednesday's narrow 3-2 win over Union Berlin marked an important step toward Bayern's season targets, including the UEFA Champions League.

"We will be competing in all three competitions in the new year. That's an opportunity to build momentum," the 32-year-old striker said, with Bayern chasing its first domestic double since 2019-20.

Kane told broadcasters on the pitch that Bayern wants to "get back to Berlin to play the final," adding that the victory was "the step allowing us to do it." He highlighted what he called the next phase of the squad's development, pointing to character, unity and a strong team spirit.

Surviving a tense match, he said, boosts confidence "as we feel a special spirit." Bayern believes it is positioned to make meaningful progress this season, and Kane also noted the team has embraced the defensive work required to reach its goals.

To pursue its 2026 Champions League ambitions, "we need to be prepared for all possible situations," he said. Board member for sport Max Eberl drew parallels between the Cup win and Bayern's hard-earned 2-1 Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain in November.

The club sits eight points clear in the Bundesliga and second in the league phase of the Champions League. "That's what we wanted, as it gives us the opportunity to realise our goals," Eberl said.

He called the Cup performance another developmental step, recalling the gritty win in Paris in which 10-man Bayern defended a slim lead after Colombia forward Luiz Diaz was sent off. Bayern has shown resilience, Eberl said, stressing that defending remains essential and that not every match will be a showcase of attacking football.

The reigning German champion has already set several marks this season, including scoring 44 goals in 12 matches, delivering the best start to a season in the club's history and topping the Bundesliga for 44 consecutive matches.

